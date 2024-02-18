Blinken urges Northern Ireland leaders to deliver prosperity for the people

The US Secretary of State has urged Northern Ireland’s leaders to “work collaboratively to deliver prosperity” for the people of the region.

Two weeks after the restoration of devolved government after almost two years of effective collapse at Stormont, Antony J Blinken spoke with First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Blinken congratulated the First Minister and deputy First Minister on their appointments and welcomed the restoration of the power-sharing government at Stormont.

File pic of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (PA)

He said he “encouraged the leaders to work collaboratively to deliver prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland and to model cooperative power-sharing for the world to see”.

Mr Miller added that Mr Blinken “affirmed the US commitment to Northern Ireland’s future and to preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement for all”.