Murray vows trade missions to every continent under Labour

A Labour-led Scotland Office would lead trade missions to every continent, the party’s shadow Scottish secretary is expected to announce.

Ian Murray will address the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Saturday, telling activists a Labour government will “sell Scotland to the world”.

He will declare that “Brand Scotland” is “integral” to growing the nation’s economy.

“For too many years, Scotland’s government has focused on selling Scotland to Scots,” he will tell delegates.

Ian Murray said a Labour-run Scotland Office would ‘function as Scotland’s window to the world’ (PA)

“A Labour government will change that and sell Scotland to the world.

“Our culture, products and services are renowned around the world – from Scotch whisky, medicine and smoked salmon to computer game development, higher education and financial services.

“As Scottish secretary, I would consider it my duty to be promoting Scotland and its products around the world every single day I’m in office.

“I want the Scotland Office to function as Scotland’s window to the world.

“I want to lead a Scottish trade mission to every continent on Earth within two years of the election of a Labour government.”