King’s cancer blow could prompt reconciliation with Harry, interview suggests

The Duke of Sussex has suggested the King’s illness could lead to a reconciliation with his father as he spoke about the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with a US breakfast show, Harry also said I “love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father last week.

The duke’s whirlwind visit to see Charles for around 45 minutes prompted speculation the two men, estranged since the duke stepped down as a working royal, may be on the point of rebuilding their relationship.

In the interview due to be aired on Good Morning America it was suggested a family illness could have a “re-unifying effect”, and when Harry was asked “is that possible in this case?” he replied: “Yeah, I’m sure”.

The duke and his wife Meghan are in Canada staging a number of events with Invictus competitors to mark a year to go until Harry’s Invictus Games, for wounded and sick veterans and military, is staged in the country.

They are being followed by a film crew led by Will Reeve, the son of the late Superman star Christopher Reeve, who interviewed the royal.

Gesturing towards Invictus competitors Harry added: “Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together.

“I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

The King after spending a week at Sandringham in Norfolk, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

There was no meeting between the duke and his brother the Prince of Wales last Tuesday after Harry spent time with Charles at Clarence House.

The breakdown in the bond between the royal brothers can be traced back to the early period of Harry’s relationship with wife Meghan when his then fiancee had a falling out with the Princess of Wales in the run-up to their wedding.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and moving to California the Sussexes have aired allegations and grievances against the monarchy and members of the royal family which have also soured relations.

Speaking with Reeve, Harry said: “Look I love my family.

“The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”