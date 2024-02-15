Two teenagers arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Bristol

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of another teenager in Bristol, police have said.

Officers were called to West Street in the St Philip’s area of the city at 6pm on Wednesday.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, died at the scene.

Detectives have established the attack had happened in Rawnsley Park in nearby Easton.

The victim has not been formally identified or named by police.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol Commander for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The team investigating yesterday’s incident are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice.

“This evening, two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the investigation and they have been taken to police custody where they will be questioned.

“Our collective thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.

“Specialist family liaison officers have been assigned to the family to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.”