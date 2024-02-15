Police have ‘open mind’ as to whether Bristol stabbing linked to other attacks

Detectives are “keeping an open mind” about whether the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Bristol is linked to other recent attacks in the city.

The victim, who has not been named, was stabbed in Rawnsley Park play area in the St Phillips area of the city on Wednesday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police said he was attacked by two people wearing masks who then fled on bicycles.

After being attacked, the boy ran to Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, Old Market.

It comes weeks after Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died after being stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.

Police said there is “nothing to indicate” Wednesday’s stabbing was linked to the one in Knowle West but detectives are still looking at whether it was linked to other incidents.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol Commander for Avon and Somerset Police, told reporters at the scene on Thursday: “We fully appreciate the magnitude of this incident, and other similar incidents we have seen in recent weeks.

“We are keeping an open mind as to whether last night’s tragedy is linked to other recent assaults.

“We know these incidents are causing concern in our communities, which is why we have launched an operation to tackle serious violence among young people.

The teenager was attacked in Rawnsley Park play area in the St Phillips area of the city (Ben Birchall/PA)

“(There is) nothing to indicate any connection at all to the incident in Knowle West, I want to stress that, but we need to keep an open mind around any other links.”

No suspects have yet been identified, the officer confirmed.

Police in the city will get additional stop and search powers from 5pm on Thursday, which will last for 24 hours but could be extended.

Supt Runacres added: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We understand the fear that exist in some communities around stop and search.”

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to report that the teenager had been found injured.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

A cordon remained in place in Rawnsley Park (Ben Birchall/PA)

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, police said.

Following the incident, the A420 was closed between West Street and the Lawrence Hill roundabout to allow crime scene investigators to examine the scene.

This was reopened overnight but a cordon remains in place in Rawnsley Park, where the boy was attacked.

On Thursday, investigators wearing white forensic suits were seen examining the scene and taking photographs.

A yellow and white forensic tent was erected over a picnic bench in the park, close to children’s play equipment.

Police said officers are making inquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, adding that increased patrols would take place in the area.

A force spokesman added: “These tragedies are a stark reminder of the horrific impact knife crime has on our communities.

“One of our key priorities is to reduce knife crime and we are working year-round to tackle it.”

Dan Norris, mayor for the West of England, called for a new approach to tackling what he described as a “growing trend” of knife violence.

He said: “My first thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man. It’s always a tragedy when a young person loses their life but particularly so when it is caused by such unnecessary and senseless violence.

“People across the West of England are rightly concerned about what appears to be a growing trend of knife violence.

“This can’t go on. We must learn the lessons of this and other recent tragic knife incidents across our region. A new approach to knife crime – including its complex causes – is desperately needed.”

Police and forensic officers attended the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Bristol is waking up to tragic news. I can’t begin to imagine what the victim’s family are experiencing, my thoughts are with them.

“This needs to stop. We will make every effort to support the family, the police and local community at this time.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford said: “I have asked the Chief Constable to explore the full range of practice options that the police have at their disposal for prevention and deterrent, and to explore options of bringing into the force psychologists and academics to audit the best practice for the prevention of knife crime.

“I really want to understand why young men feel the need to carry knives and commit violence and how to stop it.”

Arif Khan, a local businessman and community leader, said local residents were “totally appalled” by what had happened.

“We are very worried, especially the families around Rawnsley House and Stapleton Road,” he said.

“We went knocking doors, seeing people, asking how they felt and believe me a lot of families are in tears, their children are frightened.”

He added: “The children have only got this little area to play and come out and they are hesitant coming out in daytime and walking around here.”

He described meeting families who were in tears, with children hiding behind their parents.

“There’s a school round the corner, a community centre which people love and enjoy but I think it will take some time for them to start coming out,” he said.

Mr Khan added: “Bristol is a city of sanctuary, it has always been a multi-faith, multi-cultural city but what we’ve noticed over the past few months – everybody is concerned.

“Wherever you go in Bristol people are hesitant and scared, they don’t know what’s round the corner.

“We’ve got to take the appropriate measures and start making people safe by working together.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, giving the reference number 5224039827.