More than 200,000 arrivals to UK under Ukraine visa schemes

The number of visa holders arriving into the UK having fled the war in Ukraine has topped 200,000.

The milestone was reached almost two years after the Russian invasion in February 2022 prompted Ukrainians to flee their home country for safety in other nations.

The latest figures, published by the Government, showed that as of February 12, there had been 200,200 arrivals under visa schemes.

There have been 143,400 under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and 56,800 under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

People across the UK were encouraged to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees in March 2022, with Housing Secretary Michael Gove referencing the UK’s “long and proud history of helping others in their hour of need”.

He described the Homes for Ukraine scheme at the time as offering “a lifeline to those who have been forced to flee” the invasion.

The scheme, also known as the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.

The Ukraine Family Scheme allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK, while an extension scheme is also in place for Ukrainian nationals and their immediate family members to apply for permission to stay in the UK.

A total of 31,400 applications to extend permission to stay under the Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Extension Scheme had been granted as of February 13.