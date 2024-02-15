How are police responding to a spate of stabbings in Bristol?

A 16-year-old boy has become the latest teenage victim of knife crime in Bristol after he was stabbed to death in a park.

Here, the PA news agency examines the recent spate of knife crime in the city, and how the police plan to tackle the problem.

What’s happened recently?

The 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, was stabbed in Rawnsley Park play area in the St Phillips area of the city on Wednesday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police said he was attacked by two people wearing masks who then fled on bicycles.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

It comes just weeks after Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died after being stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.

Police said there is “nothing to indicate” Wednesday’s stabbing was linked to the one in Knowle West, but said detectives are still looking at whether it was linked to other incidents.

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a stabbing at a Bristol city centre McDonald’s on February 8, while other incidents have involved children and young people being injured, including a 14-year-old boy on February 4 and a 20-year-old man on Wednesday.

In July, Eddie Kinuthia, 19, died in hospital after being stabbed in a Bristol park just yards from his home.

What are the police doing?

Police said officers are making inquiries in relation to the 16-year-old’s death, including reviewing CCTV footage, adding that increased patrols would take place in the area.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol Commander for Avon and Somerset Police, told reporters at the scene on Thursday that no suspects have been identified.

Police have enhanced stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act as of 5pm on Thursday, which will last for 24 hours but could be extended.

The force is also launching a new proactive operation dedicated to tackling and disrupting serious violence and knife crime involving young people.

The operation will see activity take place across the city but with a specific focus on hotspots.

The new operation is said to involve officers and specialist police staff from across the force, including uniformed officers, detectives, and intelligence analysts.

What have police said about knife crime in the city?

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Peter Warren admitted that knife crime was an “ongoing issue” in Bristol.

“Children and young people are being seriously injured and killed on the streets of Bristol and this needs to stop,” he added.

“We are extremely concerned about the frequency of serious violence incidents involving young people in the city, many of which involve knives.

“Knife crime is a national problem and not something policing can solve on its own but we recognise there is an ongoing issue in our city which we need to put significant resources into to address.”

What are Section 60 stop and search powers?

The powers mean officers in uniform can stop and search anyone for a weapon in Bristol city centre or the St Pauls, Easton, Temple and Fishponds areas, without needing reasonable grounds for suspicion because of the recent serious violence.

Officers have also been authorised to ask people to remove face coverings if believed to be worn to conceal their identity.

It’s an offence to refuse, and could lead to arrest, the force said.

Officers will explain to people why they have been stopped and record all interactions on body-worn video.

In Avon and Somerset, officers can only be deployed in this way after completing refresher training.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Warren said: “The two people who carried out the attack in St Philips last night wore masks and by authorising the use of enhanced stop and search powers, we are empowering officers to ask people who are within designated areas of the city to remove their masks, without having to have reasonable grounds for suspicion they may be involved in criminality.

A spokesperson added: “This is not a decision which has been taken lightly.

“We have spoken with community leaders and have their support for this action which aims to prevent further harm from knife violence.”