What the papers say – February 14

The death of BBC radio presenter DJ Steve Wright features across many of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The veteran BBC radio presenter and broadcasting “legend” died on Monday, his family have revealed, with The Sun and the Daily Star leading with the news.

The Metro and the Daily Mail both tell of outrage after the launch of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new website, which breaches a deal with the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Guardian and the i all report on the latest row impacting Labour, with the party nixing ties with a second candidate over their comments on Israel.

A jury has been told that the “mastermind” of an armed robbery that left one police officer dead and another seriously injured avoided arrest for nearly 20 years, according to the Daily Mirror.

Daily Express leads with a Tory MP who was left feeling confronted after protesters turned up to his house to lambast him for his support of Israel.

And lastly, the Financial Times says Nato is preparing for a “new White House” with plans to appease Donald Trump if he is elected as US president later this year.