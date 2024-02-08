Sunak: No apology over ‘absolutely legitimate’ transgender comments at PMQs

Rishi Sunak refused to apologise to Brianna Ghey’s father and said it was “sad and wrong” to link his transgender joke at Prime Minister’s Questions to the murdered teenager’s case.

Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, said Mr Sunak should say sorry for the “degrading” and “dehumanising” remark made in the Commons.

Mr Sunak had accused Sir Keir Starmer of having difficulty in “defining a woman” during an attack on Labour Party U-turns.

Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna, who was transgender, was visiting Parliament when Mr Sunak aimed the jibe at Sir Keir.

Peter Spooner, Brianna Ghey’s father, said he was ‘shocked’ by the Prime Minister’s ‘degrading’ comments (Peter Byrne/PA)

His comment prompted fierce criticism from across the political spectrum, with Sir Keir telling Mr Sunak: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.”

But on Thursday the Prime Minister claimed it was “the worst of politics” to link his comments to Brianna’s case.

On a visit to Cornwall he told reporters: “Like everyone, I was completely shocked by Brianna’s case. To have your child taken from you in such awful circumstances is almost impossible to come to terms with, and for Brianna’s mum to talk with such empathy and compassion about that, I thought, was inspiring and it showed the very best of humanity.

“I’ve nothing but the most heartfelt sympathy for her entire family and friends.

“But to use that tragedy to detract from the very separate and clear point I was making about Keir Starmer’s proven track record of multiple U-turns on major policies, because he doesn’t have a plan, I think is both sad and wrong, and it demonstrates the worst of politics.”

Murdered teenager Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Police/PA)

Asked to respond to Mr Spooner’s demand for an apology, Mr Sunak insisted his comments had been “absolutely legitimate”.

“If you look at what I said, I was very clear, talking about Keir Starmer’s proven track record of U-turns on major policies because he doesn’t have a plan.”

Earlier, policing minister Chris Philp said Mr Sunak was “very keen” to meet Brianna’s family.

Brianna’s mother had been in Westminster during PMQs with her local MP in Warrington, Charlotte Nichols, as she campaigns for mindfulness lessons to be taught in schools following the killing of her daughter.

Brianna was stabbed to death by teenagers Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe in a Cheshire park last February.

During their sentencing earlier this month, the judge said the “exceptionally brutal” murder had elements of both sadism on the part of Jenkinson and transphobic hate on the part of Ratcliffe.