Bus driver’s family pay tribute to ‘kindest husband and father’

The family of a bus driver who died following an incident in Elgin have paid tribute to the “kindest” and “most dedicated” husband and father.

Keith Rollinson, 58, died in Elgin, Moray, on February 2 following an incident on St Giles Road in the town.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court charged with murder on Monday following Mr Rollinson’s death.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

In a statement released by police, Mr Rollinson’s family said: “On Friday February 2, the kindest, (most) dedicated and loving husband and father was taken from us.

“Our world has been shattered. I cannot see us ever getting over our loss of our rock.

“We would like to ask for privacy at this time to deal with the loss without intrusion.”

Mr Rollinson was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after the incident.

Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North Scotland said earlier: “We are shocked and saddened by this news, and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”