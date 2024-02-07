What the papers say – February 7

The King’s first public appearance a day after revealing his cancer diagnosis dominates the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Wednesday.

The Daily Mirror leads with the “brave face of the King”, while The Independent says the King is “on good form” after he was seen for the first time since his diagnosis.

The Sun, Metro and Daily Express put their focus on the meeting between Charles and the Duke of Sussex.

The Times reports “Harry reunited with father” while the Daily Mail says he no plans to meet with his brother, the Prince of Wales.

The Daily Telegraph simply leads with “Harry’s dash to see father”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian says NHS delays are leaving 600 children a week facing a “mental health crisis”.

The Post Office was behind the design of a second IT system behind “wrongful convictions”, according to the i.

The Financial Times leads with former US president Donald Trump being denied immunity in his election interference case.

And the Daily Star reports on a Tory MP’s plan to fix Britain’s overflowing sewers.