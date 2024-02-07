Old Bailey evacuated amid fire alert

The Old Bailey was plunged into darkness and evacuated after a loud bang was heard and black smoke billowed from near the historic building.

Dozens of barristers in black gowns and wigs lined the street on Wednesday morning following the fire alert at the Central Criminal Court in central London.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene at the rear of the building.

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, was seen liaising with court staff and firefighters who had entered the Old Bailey and gathered around Warwick Lane.

Barristers and other court users were told by security officials that they would not be allowed to go back inside until after safety checks had been carried out.

London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke issuing from a building in Warwick Lane.

“Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are responding to an incident involving an electrical substation on Warwick Lane near the Old Bailey.

“Traffic in the area is likely to be impacted as a result.”

Defendants were seen being walked out of a side exit and into a waiting prison van.

They were escorted by uniformed City of London Police officers.