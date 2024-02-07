Ex-footballer Ellen White sends ‘best wishes’ to King at investiture ceremony

Former England footballer Ellen White has sent her “best wishes” to the King, following his recent cancer diagnosis, when speaking with the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony.

William, who is president of the Football Association, made the record-scoring Lioness an MBE for services to the sport at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

White has met the prince a few times and said William put her at ease during their conversation at the ceremony.

Ellen White has met the Prince of Wales a few times (Yui Mok/PA)

She said to the PA news agency about the conversation: “I sent my best wishes to the King.

“I just think, you know, it must be a difficult time for the family.”

The ex-footballer, who scored 52 goals in 113 England appearances, said she felt “very proud” to be made an MBE, and it was extra special to receive the honour from William, “who has been a huge supporter of women’s football”.

The striker hung up her boots in August 2022 after admitting her football “dreams came true” in winning Euro 2022.

She told PA she is “loving every minute” of retirement and enjoying the “precious moments”.

“I feel like it was the right time for me,” White said.

“I’m really content and really enjoying what I’m doing now in broadcasting and working for the BBC and spending time with my family and my little daughter as well.”

Ellen White celebrating with her medal following the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)

She said people have been “amazing” since she had her baby – now nine months old.

“Just helping me balance family and work life, really,” White told PA.

“Breastfeeding my baby, they’ve been amazing. She comes everywhere with me.

“I think it’s just the support of that work-life mum-life balance. They’ve gone really kind of above and beyond for me and my family.

“So I’m really thankful for that, that I can still work and be a mum at the same time.”

She said football is still “100%” part of her life, adding: “I really want to still be a part of women’s football and help it grow and still support grass roots right up until the international level as well.”