Doctor charged with attempted murder after poisoning report

A doctor has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged poisoning, police have said.

Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, was arrested following a report of a suspected poisoning, said to have taken place in Newcastle.

The alleged victim is a man in his 70s, and not a patient of the doctor.

Kwan is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police tents at the scene of the investigation in Ingleby Barwick (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Meanwhile, forensic searches are taking place at a property in Ingleby Barwick.

On Tuesday evening, a Northumbria Police spokesman said: “As part of an ongoing investigation, an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton was being searched.

“This led to the discovery of unknown substances and, as a precaution, officers are conducting further checks at the property.

“There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and inquiries are ongoing.”