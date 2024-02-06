Chris Patten announces retirement as Oxford University chancellor

Oxford University chancellor Chris Patten has announced “with a heavy heart” that he will retire after more than 20 years in the role.

He said he will retire at the end of the 2023/24 academic year.

Mr Patten has served as a former Conservative cabinet minister, Conservative Party chairman, the last governor of Hong Kong, European commissioner, BBC chairman and was a part of the Northern Ireland peace process.

In his letter to the university’s vice-chancellor, professor Irene Tracey, Mr Patten said Oxford has been a “hugely important part of my life”.

He said: “This year, I will have my 80th birthday in May. I hope that there will be many more birthdays to come. But I am unlikely to have another 21 years in the job as Chancellor of the University.

“I say this with a heavy heart, trusting that I will still be able to work for Oxford University (which I love) from time to time.

“I think it is true to say that Oxford as a whole made me, not just because of the three happy years I spent there as a student, but because of what Oxford has continued to mean to me over the years right up to the present day.”

Mrs Tracey thanked Mr Patten for his service to the university and wished him the best for his retirement.

She said: “While his incomparable dedication will be sorely missed by the university, it is entirely understandable that he should want to take a step back at this time, as he approaches his 80th birthday.”