Millionth pure battery electric new car registered in the UK

The millionth pure battery electric new car has been registered in the UK, industry figures show.

This milestone was reached in January, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Only around 674,000 pure battery electric cars were licensed for use in the UK by the end of 2022.

The SMMT expects pure battery electrics to account for more than one in five new cars registered this year.

Preliminary SMMT figures show the total number of new cars registered last month was around 8% more than in January 2023.

The Government announced on Monday that schools in England will be able to apply for grants to buy and install electric vehicle chargers.

State-funded schools and other learning institutions will have access to a grant providing up to 75% of the cost to install chargers, with funding available for up to £2,500 per socket.

The chargers would be available for staff and visitors, but Department for Transport officials said the scheme could also help schools generate revenue by making the power outlets accessible to the public.