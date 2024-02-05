Man arrested after grandmother savaged by two dogs released on bail

A 39-year-old man arrested after a grandmother was fatally attacked by two dogs has been released on bail.

Esther Martin, 68, was killed at a home in Hillman Avenue in Jaywick, Essex, on Saturday after reportedly trying to break up fighting puppies.

She had been visiting her 11-year-old grandson when the tragedy occurred, with neighbours describing “horrific” screaming.

The victim’s daughter, Sonia Martin, has said the dogs were of the XL bully breed – which was banned at the start of this month – with a total of six puppies and two adults in the property.

However, Acting Detective Superintendent Stuart Truss from Essex Police said investigators are working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs.