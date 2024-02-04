Woman bringing ‘joy to people’s lives’ with replicas in crochet form

A woman who makes woolly doppelgangers of celebrities and replicates memorable photos of people in crochet form has said she does it to bring a “little bit of joy to people’s lives”.

Ellie Coverdale, 26, who goes by the name Yorkshire Knitter on social media, started crocheting people at the end of 2020 and has made around 70 creations so far, as well as hundreds of pets.

Ellie Coverdale started making the crocheted dolls at the end of 2020 (Yorkshire Knitter/PA)

Some of the celebrities made include late singer George Michael, as well as Dolly Parton, Florence and the Machine, Matt Healy from pop rock band The 1975 and David Tennant as Doctor Who.

The knitter and crochet artist, who is based in West Yorkshire, said: “I also made a mini replica of an outfit that I helped create for Drag Race UK contestant Copper Topp, which they wore on the pink carpet at Drag Con UK (2023).”

(from left to right) George Michael and Matt Healy from The 1975 in crochet form (Yorkshire Knitter/PA)

Copper Topp wearing an outfit Ellie helped create for Drag Con UK (Yorkshire Knitter/PA)

However, she said making replicas of loved ones that clients have lost are the most “touching” for her to create.

When people want Ms Coverdale to create a crocheted piece for them, they often send her a photo they want her to replicate, which she works on meticulously to ensure the outfits and facial features on the dolls are as close to reality as possible.

Crocheted replica of couple (Yorkshire Knitter/PA)

Ms Coverdale told the PA news agency: “The most memorable reactions tend to be when a customer has commissioned a replica of a loved one that they have lost.

“It’s very touching, and I’m honoured that I’m able to help them remember their loved ones with fondness.”

She has also made replicas of brides and grooms so they can have a keepsake to remember their special day.

Bride and groom commission (Yorkshire Knitter/PA)

Ms Coverdale said it takes between two to six hours to make each doll, if she were to work without any breaks, and the length of time is dependent on the size and level of detail required.

The part of the process she enjoys the most is adding the finishing touches.

“The white highlights in the eyes for example really bring the figure to life,” Ms Coverdale said.

“I also love the reactions from my customers, it’s really lovely bringing a little bit of joy to people’s lives.”

The joy from those who receive Ms Coverdale’s dolls can be seen in a post on her Instagram account, in which guests on her friend’s podcast Into The Wings were presented with their own replica dolls, with one saying: “It’s a little me.”

Sam Tutty – who has played the titular character in play Dear Evan Hansen – also received his replica doll during the podcast, to which he said: “Ellie, you’re great.”

More information about Ms Coverdale’s work can be found on her website at https://yorkshireknitter.co.uk/