Police name bus driver who died after assault in Elgin

A bus driver who died following an assault at a station in Moray has been named by police.

Keith Rollinson, 58, died at Dr Gray’s Hospital following the incident at Elgin station on Friday evening.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North Scotland said earlier: “We are shocked and saddened by this news, and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare.

“We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”