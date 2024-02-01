National Lottery changes hands as Allwyn replaces Camelot as operator

Allwyn has taken over from Camelot as the operator of the National Lottery – the first time the game has changed hands since its launch almost 30 years ago.

Aside from a fresh ad campaign with the catchline “Will You be Next?” and focusing on the original Lotto game launched in 1994, Allwyn hopes that players will notice little difference.

Planned maintenance has been going on behind the scenes since 11pm on Wednesday, with ticket sales expected to be operating as usual from 8.30am on Thursday.

The Gambling Commission said it had been working “incredibly hard” with Allwyn, Camelot and the Government to make sure the handover was “seamless”.

The commission’s executive director for the fourth National Lottery competition, John Tanner, wrote in a blog: “The first thing to say is your average National Lottery player will not notice anything different on day one.

“If you go to buy a ticket for the Saturday draw, or have a go on a scratch card on February 1, you will still be able to, like you always have done.

“But over time, as Allwyn rolls out its plans for the National Lottery, you will see changes which we expect will lead to higher returns to good causes.”

Allwyn UK chairman Justin King said: “We are thrilled to become the new operator of The National Lottery. It is a privilege and a responsibility that we take incredibly seriously.

“Over the next 10 years, our commitment is to increase returns to National Lottery-funded projects and build a legacy of change for good.”

Gambling minister Stuart Andrew said: “People up and down the country have been playing the National Lottery for almost 30 years and it will continue to be one of the nation’s favourite pastimes.

“Allwyn’s new licence will see the National Lottery fund even more important initiatives through its commitment to raising millions more pounds for good causes.

“From mental health services and maintaining heritage and the arts, to supporting our Olympians and Paralympians, the National Lottery will continue to have a positive impact on the lives of millions.”

Allwyn has admitted plans for new draw-based games have been delayed until 2025 after its handover was hampered by legal wrangling.

Allwyn’s recently-appointed UK boss, Andria Vidler, told the PA news agency that the group will not be able to make any of the bigger changes it had pledged to introduce until next year.

The group also said that delays to the new games it had hoped to introduce in 2024 will impact sales and hold back the amount of money it can give to good causes in the early part of its 10-year licence.

Ms Vidler said the company was still committed to its long-term goal to double money for good causes, but that it was set to fall short of early years targets.

Its original promise to halve the price of a lottery ticket from £2 to £1 is also under review.

Ms Vidler, a former boss of music label EMI in the UK and Ireland, and an ex board director at William Hill owner 888, said players would see gradual changes put in place over the next year, including new scratch cards.

It will also introduce limits on how many scratch cards can be bought in shops and online.

Players will not be able to buy more than 10 at any one time online from February 1, with limits being brought in across retailers later in the year, in a bid to “limit vulnerable people from over-indulging”, said Ms Vidler.

The National Lottery will celebrate its 30-year anniversary in November.