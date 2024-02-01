Man to appear in court charged with murders of two teenage boys in Bristol

A 44-year-old man will appear in court charged with the murders of two teenage boys in Bristol.

Anthony Snook, of Hartcliffe, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

The boys were stabbed during an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, on Saturday night.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

Mason Rist and Max Dixon (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The boys were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the Avon and Somerset Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and Mason’s and Max’s families have both been informed of this development.

“Specialist family liaison officers are providing them with support and we continue to ask their privacy is respected and they are given space to grieve.

“A total of eight people have been arrested as part of our investigation with five others in addition to Anthony Snook still in police custody.

“Our inquiry is continuing at pace with than 100 officers and staff working around the clock to bring all those responsible for Mason’s and Max’s death to justice.

“We will continue to provide updates on any developments when we can.

“In the meantime, we’d like to remind people of the impact speculation, footage and images on social media could have on both Mason’s and Max’s families as well as on forthcoming proceedings.”