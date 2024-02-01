Football fan who had knife during ‘disorder’ outside stadium banned from matches

A Polish football fan who had a knife in his pocket during “large scale and serious disorder” before a Europa Conference League match has been handed a suspended sentence and a football banning order.

Konrad Blaszkowski, 40, was found to have a folding knife in the pocket of his fleece jacket outside Aston Villa’s stadium Villa Park in Birmingham on November 30 last year as Legia Warsaw fans clashed with police before kick-off.

Charges against 38 other men and one woman, including counts of violent disorder, were brought but later dropped after flares were thrown towards police.

Charges against seven other Legia fans are being proceeded with.

Blaszkowski, who is originally from Warsaw and attends his team’s games around Europe, was not part of the disorder which erupted when visiting supporters were not given tickets to enter Villa Park as previously arranged.

Bruce Clark, defending Blaszkowski at Birmingham Crown Court, said the factory worker, of Hopewell Gardens in Bristol, would use the folding knife, which prosecutors say had a six-inch blade, as part of his job and he did not realise it was in the pocket of a jacket he had picked up to wear to the match.

He said his client was “not a hot-head” and was not involved in any of the violence, which broke out outside Villa Park when only 800 tickets were made available to around 1,500 travelling Legia Warsaw fans, despite being told there would be 2,000 on offer.

Instead, he was arrested because he was “in proximity” to those alleged to have been violent when he was effectively “kettled” with other fans by police officers trying to contain the disorder.

It was after his arrest that the knife was discovered and he was charged with possession of a bladed article, which he pleaded guilty to.

Mr Clark said: “He was well clear of the violence. He likes football and the excitement of watching his team, but he doesn’t take part in violence.

“Fans were told they could buy tickets, some had taken cash with them to Villa Park, but there was difficulty when they were told they could not buy them.

“(Blaszkowski) was an innocent person who wanted to go and see his football team. He was effectively corralled by police.

“He is a grown-up and not at all quick-tempered. He has been in the UK for 10 years, he has no previous convictions and has been in the same job and has risen up to a responsible position at the factory where he works.

“He says he was standing well away from the violence but could not move away when fans were being kettled.”

Mr Clark argued his client should not receive a football banning order because he had “always behaved himself”.

He told judge Heidi Kubik KC: “At every club there are people who misbehave, but that doesn’t make him someone who misbehaves.

“He is simply a Legia Warsaw fan who was standing there and not doing anything.”

Sentencing Blaszkowski, who was assisted throughout the hearing by a Polish interpreter, on Thursday, the judge accepted the defendant did not actively participate in the “large-scale, serious violence” that evening.

She said: “Had you done so, you would have received an immediate custodial sentence of some length. I have seen the knife and it is extremely sharp.

“In mitigation, you are a hard-working man hitherto of good character. The weapon in question was not produced or used in any confrontation.

“While I make it plain I am not sentencing you for participating, you were present at the scene of serious violence while in possession of a knife.

“I am persuaded that it is not necessary to impose an immediate custodial term in your case.”

Judge Kubik sentenced Blaszkowski, who wore a black coat, striped jumper and jeans in the dock, to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and the knife has been forfeited and will be destroyed.

He is also banned from attending football matches for five years.