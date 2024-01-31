Jeremy Clarkson wishes ‘good luck’ to farmers amid protests in France

Jeremy Clarkson has written a message of support for farmers protesting across France.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, 63, wished “good luck” to those calling for the French government to respond to demands for better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports.

It comes a day after a French farm owner told The Daily Telegraph the country needed a celebrity “to do the same as Jeremy Clarkson” – who has gained plaudits for his Prime Video series shedding light on the issues farmers face as he attempts to run his own farm in Oxfordshire.

In a message written in French, Clarkson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “French farmers. I bet no one has ever said that before, but good luck, coming from England.”

Protesting farmers camped out at barricades around Paris on Tuesday using tractors and mounds of hay bales to block highways leading to the French capital – which is set to host the Olympics in six months.

In a general policy speech at the National Assembly, France’s newly appointed prime minister Gabriel Attal said he is implementing controls on foreign food products in order to guarantee fair competition.

Farmers occupy the highway in Jossigny, east of Paris, with protesting farmers camped out at barricades around Paris (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

He also said food retailers who do not comply with a law meant to ensure a fair share of revenues for farmers will be fined, with immediate effect.

Clarkson’s comment comes after he told The News Agents podcast in 2022 that he believes food prices should be double what they are.

At the time, he told presenters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel: “People simply don’t pay enough for their food. The one thing a government will never say ‘oh you’ve got to pay more for your food, you don’t pay enough’.”