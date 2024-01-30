What the papers say – January 30

The health of the Princess of Wales and the King feature on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers, alongside fast-tracked NHS tests and protests in France.

The “road to recovery” for Charles and Kate leads the front pages of the Metro and the Daily Mirror after the pair both left hospital following surgery.

Millions of lives could be saved by new fast-tracked NHS tests, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph looks across the channel where protesting farmers have blocked main roads into Paris with tractors, saying the city only has a supply of food to last three days.

The Times reports on the warning issued by counterterrorism police to Iranian “dissidents” living in the UK amid an increased risk of violence and kidnappings.

The Guardian leads with a £2 billion council tax increase despite the promise of tax cuts.

The Financial Times says gambling group Flutter is set to quit the FTSE 100 index and move its primary listing to New York.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s warning that the UK is facing its biggest threat since the Cold War leads the i.

The Daily Mail continues their coverage of the rail strikes with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemning rail bosses for refusing to use new legislation to limit the impact of strikes.

The Independent runs with the news that Afghan soldiers who fought alongside British troops will be given sanctuary in the UK.

The Sun says Manchester United star Marcus Rashford went on a 12-hour “tequila bender” before calling in sick for training.

And the Daily Star reports on the Beluga whale which was spying for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has found a new home with a pod in Norway.