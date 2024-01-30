Three men charged with murder after fatal stabbing

Three men have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in west London, police have said.

Tyler Donnelly, 19, was found unresponsive in Hanworth Park, Feltham, on January 25, having been stabbed and assaulted, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the scene at 7.40am and post-mortem examinations carried out two days later revealed Mr Donnelly died from a stab wound to the neck, the force added.

Forensic tents and a police search team at the scene at Hanworth Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Three men were arrested on Sunday, and Daniel Matos, 21, Keith Preddie, 32, and 27-year-old Joshua Cowley have now all been charged with murder.

Matos, of Craston Close, Hounslow; Preddie, of Shore Close in Feltham; and Cowley, of Avonwick Road, Hounslow, are all due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.

Mr Donnelly’s family have been informed of the charges and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who has not yet come forward, and requested they use their Public Portal, call 101 quoting 1197/25Jan or contact Crimestoppers.