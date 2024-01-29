Third of people planning to holiday in the UK in 2024 – research

One in three people plan to holiday in the UK this year, with many spending more on a break than in 2023, research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by hotel chain Travelodge found that one in four would be holidaying abroad.

One in five respondents said they plan to spend more money on travelling over the course of this year.

Location was said to be the most important factor for a “staycation” holiday, although two thirds said value for money was an essential consideration.

A Travelodge spokesperson said: “Travelodge’s 2024 Travel Trends Report reveals that Brits are still prioritising travel despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“We are seeing a broad spectrum of curiosity in UK travel with location and value now being the most important factors.”