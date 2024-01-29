Police pledge further arrests after six bailed over Black Country derby disorder

Six people arrested before and during Sunday’s FA Cup derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been bailed by police.

West Midlands Police vowed that further arrests will follow after “unacceptable violence” led to play being suspended for more than half an hour.

The force said four West Brom supporters and two Wolves fans were arrested, and all have since been bailed while investigations continue.

Police officers on the pitch after the match was halted (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Those arrested included a 16-year-old held on suspicion of having an offensive weapon after he was stopped in a pub before the game by officers using Section 60 stop and search powers.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for affray after violence in one of the stands, while another, aged 24, was detained for violent disorder after pushing towards officers.

Officers said a 33-year-old man was “arrested for violent disorder and assaulting police officers after pushing one officer to the floor and kicking out at another”.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after picking up a corner flag and brandishing it as a weapon, and a sixth suspect, a man aged 58, was arrested for assaulting a police officer after “throwing punches at officers”.

Chief Inspector Tim Robinson said: “What we saw yesterday was completely unacceptable violence directed at both fans and officers, which sadly led to the suspension of the game. No football fan wants to see that.

“It’s important to stress, however, that it was very much a minority of fans involved in the trouble, and the vast majority of supporters were a credit to their clubs.

“Our policing operation was very much targeted against those who we know or suspect are involved in football violence, and our priority at all times is keeping people safe.

“A number of officers have been injured, and we have already started the process of reviewing evidence, including body-worn video and CCTV, to ensure that we identify and arrest all of those involved over the coming days and weeks.

“We’ll be working with both clubs and the FA. Those involved in the disorder can expect to receive club bans and wider football banning orders.”

Play was brought to a halt in the second half of the match at The Hawthorns, which Wolves won 2-0, after trouble flared in the stands and a number of fans encroached on the pitch.

One person is known to have been taken to hospital with head injuries.

A statement issued by the FA concerning the disorder read: “We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken.”

A statement from the home club said: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club condemns in the strongest terms the unsavoury scenes which disrupted Sunday’s Black Country derby at The Hawthorns.

“Any individual involved in the disorder will be subject to a club ban, in addition to potential criminal investigation.”