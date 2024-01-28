What the papers say – January 28

The latest political scandal to hit Westminster features among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday Express both ran with stories on the election watchdog, which has warned the Tories against “rigging” the election.

The Mail on Sunday splashes with accusations of the rape and abuse of villagers at the “hands of guards” who work for a conservation body that has the Duke of Sussex as a director.

The Independent says an Afghan solider who served for Britain lives on £9 a day while he waits to find out whether he will be deported.

The Sunday Telegraph focuses on Britain’s “underequipped” royal navy and its lack of “firepower”.

According to The Observer, four Rwandans have been given refugee status in the UK amid a “fear of persecution”, despite Rishi Sunak insisting the African nation is safe as he works to get his illegal immigration bill off the ground.

The Sunday Times splashes with a story on the top universities in the UK and a “secret” plot paying middlemen millions to gather the best candidates from around the world to study on British shores.

Sunday People opts for a headline on killer nurse Lucy Letby and her time in a new “cushy” privately run prison.

The Sun on Sunday runs with a piece on Strictly winner Ellie Leach, with her ex-boyfriend telling of his regret at breaking her heart with a drunken snog in a bar.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday quotes Shakespeare for its splash, with actors fearing audience farts while on stage as they perform Macbeth.