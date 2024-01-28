Shropshire Star
Protesters throw soup on Mona Lisa in Paris – reports

Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa

Protesters have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris, according to French news outlets.

The 16th-century paining by Leonardo Da Vinci, which is one of the world’s most famous artworks, is protected behind a glass pane.

In a video shared by French news agency CL Press, a woman can be seen throwing liquid from a tin on to the artwork.

She then crosses a boundary between the painting and public alongside another women, with both of them wearing a T-shirt that says Riposte Alimentaire, which translates as food response, written on the front.

Staff are later seen rushing into hide the disruption by propping up black protective panels.

