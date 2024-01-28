Monkey on the loose after escaping from Scottish wildlife park

A monkey is on the loose after escaping from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands.

The Japanese macaque found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie on Sunday morning.

Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate.

The wildlife park confirmed the escape on Facebook and a search has been launched.

A Japanese macaque is on the loose after escaping from a zoo in Scotland (Alamy/PA)

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said: “We can confirm one of our Japanese macaques escaped from its enclosure this morning.

“Our charity has set up a team who are working to secure the monkey safely and as quickly as possible.

“If members of the public encounter the macaque they should contact comms@rzss.org.uk with more information and do not approach it.”

There were reports residents of Kincraig had spotted the monkey roaming their garden while enjoying enjoying nuts and bird feed.

The wildlife park houses a “large group” of Japanese macaques after successfully breeding the species.

The Japanese macaque, also known as the snow monkey, is the most northerly living non-human primate, according to the RZSS.