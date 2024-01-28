Badenoch criticises Tory plotters but does not rule out leadership bid

Kemi Badenoch has criticised Conservative plotters for “stirring” by suggesting she could replace Rishi Sunak – but did not rule out a future leadership bid.

The Business Secretary, who has emerged as the favourite Cabinet minister in polling of Tory members, said speculation about her ambitions was “all a distraction”.

Touring broadcast studios on Sunday, she insisted those mentioning her name were not her friends.

“They need to stop messing around and get behind the leader,” she told Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips.

“The fact of the matter is most people in the country are not interested in all of this Westminster tittle-tattle.

“Quite frankly, the people who keep putting my name in there are not my friends. They don’t care about me. They don’t care about my family or what this would entail. They are just stirring.”

However, she did not deny having aspirations for the top job, telling the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “If you’d asked me two years ago in January 2022 I would have laughed it off and said it was a completely crazy idea.

“You never really know these things until you’re in the moment. What I would remind people is that after Liz Truss left I stood up and said I’m not running again, Rishi’s the person who should do the job. I did so because I worked with him the Treasury, I knew he had a handle on the economy.”

It comes after Sir Simon Clarke went public claiming the Tories face electoral “massacre” under Mr Sunak as the Prime Minister faces pressure from the right of his party over key issues like his plan to save the Government’s Rwanda plan.

Ms Badenoch revealed on Sunday she had called the former Cabinet minister after he wrote an op-ed in the Telegraph calling for a new leader to ask him “what on earth he was doing”.

“This is exactly the sort of thing that we have to stop doing in public,” Ms Badenoch told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“We can have private discussions about what is going wrong, and I actually think it is healthy for us to have a debate. For there not to be a debate is unhealthy, but to put all that in front of the public is contributing to the belief that we are more focused on internal matters than external matters, and that is not true.”

It was put to her that she was frustrated by her colleagues’ behaviour, to which she replied: “Extremely frustrated.”

Senior Conservatives have leapt to the defence of Mr Sunak to remain rather than move on to their fourth leader since their 2019 general election victory.

Rishi Sunak has faced pressure from the right of his party (James Manning/PA)

The public warring has done nothing to soothe Tory nerves as Labour remains 23 points clear in the polls – with the next election set to take place this year.

Will Dry, a former aide who conducted polling in No 10, said the country is “on course for at least a decade of Labour rule” as it emerged he had joined a rebel plot to topple the PM.

The latest turmoil for the Tory leader was triggered by a major opinion poll that put his party on course for a 1997-style wipeout.

Tory peer Lord David Frost used the YouGov research to argue the Conservatives are “going to lose, and lose bad, unless we do something about it”.

The former Cabinet minister was named as the contact on the poll, but it was commissioned by a group calling itself the Conservative Britain Alliance.

As first reported by the Times, Lord Frost was warned he could be stripped of the Conservative whip as he refused to say who funded the poll.

The peer was said to have been “taken aback” by repeated challenging from the Conservative leader of the Lords, Lord True.

Lord Frost is understood to have been told he could lose the whip if he had worked with another party after being pressed on whether Reform UK stumped up the funds.

A source close to the peer said: “I can confirm the meeting took place but Lord Frost, even on background, won’t reveal the content of a private meeting. It’s not his style.”