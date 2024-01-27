Dry and mild weekend ahead for most, Met Office predicts

A dry and mild weekend is expected across most of the country, but strong winds in northern Scotland could cause some disruption, the Met Office has said.

For most people, Saturday will be dry with sunny spells, although it will become cloudier later in the west with patchy drizzle.

In northern Scotland, outbreaks of rain are likely, slowly moving south over the mainland, the forecaster said.

A yellow wind warning is in place for north-east Scotland, with gusts of 50-60mph with a chance of 70mph in exposed areas.

Saturday night will be cloudy with drizzle in the north and west, but drier elsewhere, the Met Office said.

Windspeeds will start pick up into the evening, with gales in the north.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “In southern parts it will be a dryer weekend with sunny spells, but there will be a fair bit of cloud around.

“In the north it will remain changeable.”

Temperatures across the UK will generally be 8-10C, the forecaster said.

Sunday is expected to be very mild, reaching 15C in some places, although it will remain wet and windy in the North West.

In the South East it should stay bright and largely dry, but there is a chance of cloud cover at times.

Mr Snell said: “On Sunday, it will turn quite windy again.

“It will be a short-lived windy spell, with gusts reaching 50-60mph in some places but it will not be anything like the recent storms.

“There could be some localised issues as a result.

“There is a very mild Sunday to come, all of us will be in double figures.

“Temperatures could reach the mid-teens in places like North Wales and Northern Ireland.”