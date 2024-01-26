Police officer accused of sex on duty tells court he felt ‘glued to the floor’

A police officer accused of having sex with a woman while on duty has told a court he felt “glued to the floor” as the encounter took place.

Jordan Masterson, 28, denies misconduct in a public office after responding to a 999 call from a woman, referred to in court as female G, in the early hours of December 28, 2021.

Giving evidence on Friday, he said the woman, who had called police several times to report a disturbance and been seen by other officers earlier that night, was “upset” when he arrived and seemed “frightened”.

Masterson said the woman’s “demeanour” changed when they went from her living room to her kitchen, where he offered to make her a cup of tea.

He said he turned his bodyworn camera off because he thought she would talk to him about how much alcohol she had drunk.

He said: “At the time I felt if I turned it off I’d be able to get information from her to help her.”

Masterson said as he was making a cup of tea, he felt the woman touch his hand and he jolted away and told her to go and sit down.

He told the court the woman went into the living room, where he took her drink and sat on the sofa, about four feet away from her.

He said: “I just sat on the edge and as soon as I looked over at her, I didn’t even get to carry on the conversation, it was just straight away she put her leg over.”

He said he pushed her off but she then climbed on top of him and kissed him, so he pushed her off again and went to the corner of the room to make a radio communication.

The former constable, who was based out of Widnes police station, said the woman left the room as he made the radio call but then returned “completely naked”.

“Straight away she started pulling me towards her, she started trying to kiss me, pulling my vest,” he said.

He told the court he was “completely shocked”, “numb” and “hadn’t processed what had just happened”.

Masterson told the court “there was no thought process” and he could not feel anything as the woman moved towards him and had sex with him.

He said: “I remember just being confused, feeling completely numb like I was glued to the floor.

“I couldn’t feel my fingers. I’ve found it hard to explain ever since it happened.”

He said he did not want to have sex with the woman and told the court he thought his erection was “some sort of adrenaline reaction” to the situation.

He said the woman pulled him on top of her on the sofa and the sex continued but said: “I couldn’t feel my hands, never mind feeling enjoyment out of something I didn’t want to do.”

He said he left the house quickly after the sex and went to his car.

He said: “I think I just started crying to be honest. I started getting overwhelmed with emotions.”

He denied later saying to the woman she should not tell anyone about what had happened.

Masterson, of Clubmoor, Liverpool, cried in the witness box as he described wanting to be a police officer following a childhood during which his baby brother died and his mother turned to alcohol, resulting in him being cared for by relatives before she died when he was 12.

He resigned from the police force in June 2022 and has since worked as an assistant manager in Zizzi’s restaurant and a delivery driver, the court heard.

He denies misconduct in a public office.