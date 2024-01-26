No 10 defends defence spending as US navy chief calls for UK to ‘reassess’

No 10 has defended the UK Government’s spending on defence after a senior US military figure urged Britain to “reassess” the size of its armed forces.

Carlos Del Toro, the United States navy secretary, said it was “absolutely necessary” for Western democracies to continue investing in defence due to a host of emerging threats across the globe.

According to several reports, Mr Del Toro told reporters after a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) in London: “I think it is important for the United Kingdom to reassess where they are today given the threats that exist today.”

He is also said to have told those at the think tank briefing that “sacrifices” had been made in the British Army.

The comments by a US ally come after General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing head of the British Army, this week said the force’s 74,000-strong ranks need to be bolstered by at least 45,000 reservists and citizens if the country is to be prepared for a potential war between Nato forces and Russia.

Sir Patrick also highlighted funding issues, saying preparations for establishing the “most lethal Army in Europe” was being “hindered” and that more than 80% of the Army’s £44 billion 10-year spending programme was yet to be committed.

Responding to Mr Del Toro’s remarks, Downing Street pointed to Britain being Washington’s “partner of choice” to carry out air strikes against the Houthis in the Red Sea because of its “military strength”.

The pair combined for a second time this week to target rebel sites in Yemen.

The Iran-backed militants, who back Gaza’s rulers Hamas in its war against Israel, have been targeting international shipping in what it says is in response to the Middle East conflict.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said: “The UK is the second biggest defence spender in Nato and the largest in Europe.

“The Navy, Army and Royal Air Force are all playing an active global role, operating across every ocean and continent.

“Our military strength is also why we are the US’s partner of choice in taking action to defend against the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has spoken about his desire to spend more on the military (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We do all of this while continuing to be a world-leading supporter of Ukraine’s defence.

“We announced an uplift in military funding of £2.5 billion during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Kyiv this month.”

Monday’s second round of joint UK and US air strikes saw the RAF target a host of Houthi sites.

Four Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a pair of Voyager tankers, used Paveway IV precision guided bombs to strike multiple targets at two military sites in the vicinity of Sanaa airfield.

The navy has been involved in patrolling the Red Sea, where further missile attacks were recorded on Friday, with Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond working alongside the US Navy.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who has previously backed defence spending rising to 3% of gross domestic product — a measure of the size of the economy — last week said it was currently below the target of 2.5%.

The Conservative minister, in a major speech last week, said the world is “moving from a post-war to pre-war world” and urged for the UK to ensure its “entire defence ecosystem is ready” to defend its homeland in what has been read as pitch for additional funding.