Hospital consultants narrowly reject pay offer

Consultants in England have voted narrowly against an offer aimed at resolving a long pay dispute with the Government.

The British Medical Association said its members rejected the offer by 51.1%.

The BMA’s consultants committee said it had rejected the offer in light of the ballot result, but was giving the Government an opportunity to improve it to a point that may be acceptable to members.

Dr Vishal Sharma, who chairs the BMA consultants committee, said: “The vote has shown that consultants do not feel the current offer goes far enough to end the current dispute and offer a long-term solution to the recruitment and retention crisis for senior doctors.

“It backs up conversations we’ve had with colleagues in recent weeks, who felt the changes were insufficient and did not give them confidence that pay erosion would be addressed over the coming years. In addition, they were concerned about the fairness of the offer and how it impacted different groups of doctors.

“There were also clear concerns about changes to professional development time, and time dedicated to teaching and research.

“However, with the result so close, the consultants committee is giving the Government a chance to improve the offer.

“In the coming days we will be further engaging with consultants, and seeking talks with Government to explore whether the concerns expressed by our members during the referendum process can be addressed.”

Medics from the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) rejected the offer earlier this month.

The NHS in England has been beset by strike action for more than a year.

Walk outs by various staff groups including doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists have led to more than 1.3 million appointments, procedures and operations being rescheduled.

Consultants have staged four rounds of strike action in the current dispute, including an unprecedented joint walk out with junior colleagues.

Junior doctors in England are currently being balloted to see if they want to continue strike action.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Last week, Rishi Sunak was bragging that NHS doctors had accepted his pay offer. This vote shows he was trying to pull the wool over the public’s eyes.

“The NHS is in the second year of strikes. They have cost patients more than one million cancelled operations and appointments, and cost taxpayers £2 billion.

“It is long past time Rishi Sunak took personal responsibility and took charge of negotiations himself. The Prime Minister cannot continue to wash his hands of the crisis in the NHS.”

The BMA said 23,544 consultants took part in a referendum on the offer, with a turnout of 64.8%.

A total of 11,507 voted in favour of the offer, and 12,037 voted against. Consultants in England have a mandate to take industrial action until June.

Consultants were offered an average increase of 4.95% on basic pay on top of last year’s rise of 6%.

The HCSA urged the Government to engage in fresh talks following the BMA result.

HCSA consultants voted by 57% against the offer last week, citing concerns including further erosion of time for training and research, as well as the overall level of investment and unevenness of the award across the pay scale.

HCSA president Dr Naru Narayanan and general secretary Dr Paul Donaldson have written to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Victoria Atkins to urge her to address these points.

Dr Donaldson said: “We’ve been warning for weeks that flaws in this reform package could lead consultants to reject it.

“The Government now needs to acknowledge their concerns, get back round the table and agree a better deal to avoid prolonging this dispute.

“We hope they’ll choose the best path for all concerned and negotiate a refreshed offer.”