‘There was swearing’: Leitch on chat with Sturgeon over advice to avoid parties

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch told a senior Scottish Government cabinet member “there was swearing” in his discussion with Nicola Sturgeon about advice to postpone Christmas parties at the height of the pandemic.

Evidence released by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry – which is currently investigating the Scottish Government’s approach to the pandemic – showed a message exchange between Prof Leitch and Kate Forbes, who at the time was the Scottish finance secretary.

Speaking on December 10 2021, Prof Leitch said “no-one knew (Public Health Scotland) were going to say this”.

The exchange took place on December 10, 2021 (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Amid rising cases of the Omicron strain of the virus, Dr Nick Phin, the director of public health at Public Health Scotland (PHS) urged people to “defer their Christmas parties to another time”.

In an opening message to Ms Forbes, Prof Leitch said: “What a mess. Honestly!!! No-one knew PHS were going to say this.”

He added he planned to agree with the advice in a radio interview he was due to give later, urging people to “consider postponing parties”, but said he would stress they were not talking about “dinners or having family round”.

Responding, Ms Forbes said: “Grrr at PHS.”

Prof Leitch said there was swearing ‘from both of us’ in his discussion with Nicola Sturgeon (PA)

Prof Leitch then said: “FM (Sturgeon) and I spoke at 11. There was swearing. From both of us.”

Ms Forbes replied: “I might have contributed if I’d been on the call.”

Speaking at one of the regular coronavirus briefings at the time, Ms Sturgeon said she also agreed with the advice, describing Christmas parties as “super-spreaders” of the new variant.

Omicron would go on to increase “exponentially” in the days after the messages were sent, leading Ms Sturgeon to urge Scots to limit Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day gatherings to just three households to slow the spread.

A spokeswoman for Public Health Scotland said: “The UK Covid-19 public inquiry is a legal process and it is not appropriate for PHS to comment on any evidence or witness statements given as part of proceedings.

“PHS is actively assisting the inquiry and will continue to support.”

Ms Forbes and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.