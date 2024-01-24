Sinn Fein says it will use St Patrick’s Day US trip to push for peace

Sinn Fein representatives will travel to Washington DC for the annual St Patrick’s Day trip in “pursuit of peace”, Michelle O’Neill has said.

The party’s vice president confirmed her party would not boycott the US trip but would instead use it to advocate for an end to the “Israeli genocidal war”.

Politicians from the island of Ireland traditionally visit the US capital for the March 17 celebrations, with the Taoiseach hosted by the President in the White House.

While it is understood invitations have not yet been issued for this year’s event, Ms O’Neill is expected make the trip even though no agreement has yet been reached to restore the Stormont powersharing institutions.

People Before Profit has urged Irish politicians to boycott this year’s Washington event over US support for Israel.

But Ms O’Neill confirmed to the PA news agency that the party would be sending representatives to Washington.

She said: “We are going to the US in pursuit of peace, continuing to work with the Irish diaspora and US representatives to promote and strengthen the support for the peace process at home and Irish reunification.

“We will also advocate for an end to the Israeli genocidal war and occupation in Gaza and the West Bank, for the establishment of a peace process in Palestine and self-determination for the Palestinian people.

“In doing so we will fulfil our promise to the Palestinian ambassador and the Palestinian people.”

Micheal Martin has said it would not make any sense to boycott the US trip (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin has previously said it would not make any sense to boycott the annual St Patrick’s Day trip.

Mr Martin said the Irish government will instead continue its dialogue and engagement with other countries in a bid to increase pressure and end the violence in the Middle East.

Asked about a potential boycott, he said: “That doesn’t make sense. You have to engage.

“The only way to increase pressure, the only way you can get a resolution on this is to get international pressure that is so overwhelming that there is a stop to the violence.

“It is clear that the US administration is now seeking to not only get an end to violence, but also to create a political track to ensure that there is a Palestinian state, that we get a two-state solution to this.

“People take this very seriously and people are very worried about what is happening in the Middle East, not least because too many citizens are being killed and too many children are being killed, but also regional escalation is happening.”