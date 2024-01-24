Boy, 15, charged with murdering 17-year-old in city centre stabbing

West Midlands Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with murder after a teenager was stabbed in Birmingham city centre.

The suspect is accused of murdering 17-year-old Muhammad Hassam Ali, who was found seriously injured in Victoria Square, Birmingham, shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died later the same day.

The charged youth, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

A second boy, also aged 15, has been released on conditional police bail.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Muhammad.

“We have now charged a boy over Muhammad’s death but our inquiries continue.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Saturday just before 3.30pm and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”