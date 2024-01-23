Sunak: Houthis must stop ‘illegal and unacceptable attacks’

Rishi Sunak has said the UK would not hesitate to launch further air strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels if attacks on shipping continued.

Royal Air Force jets took part in a second wave of joint US-UK action against the Yemen-based rebels on Monday night after attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden continued.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “We are not seeking a confrontation. We urge the Houthis and those who enable them to stop these illegal and unacceptable attacks.

“But, if necessary, the United Kingdom will not hesitate to respond again in self defence.

“We cannot stand by and allow these attacks to go unchallenged. Inaction is also a choice.”