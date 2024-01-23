Oppenheimer dominates Oscars nominations with 13 nods

Oppenheimer, the epic biopic about atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan, has dominated the Oscar nominations with 13 nods, including one for best actor for Irish star Cillian Murphy.

Murphy, who plays the title role, was nominated for his first Academy Award, alongside British star Emily Blunt in the best actress category, while their co-star Robert Downey Jr also received a nod for supporting actor.

The drama was also recognised for best picture, while British filmmaker Nolan scored his second nod for best director.

He will go head-to-head with another British director, Jonathan Glazer, for his film The Zone Of Interest, about a German family who live next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The category also saw Justine Triet nominated for French courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Fall, Martin Scorsese being given a nod for western crime thriller Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos nominated for Poor Things.

Gothic fairytale comedy Poor Things scored 11 nods in total, including best picture, as well as nominations for Mark Ruffalo in the supporting actor category and best actress for star Emma Stone.

That prize sees British actress Carey Mulligan also in contention for her performance as Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in Maestro, alongside Sandra Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall, Annette Bening for Nyad and Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Nominations for the 96th Oscars were announced on Tuesday by Atlanta star Zazie Beetz and The Boys actor Jack Quaid, ahead of the annual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The Academy Awards ceremony will air from midnight on March 11 in the UK.