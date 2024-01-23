Illegal migration on agenda as Sunak meets Belgian PM

The Prime Minister has met with his Belgian counterpart for talks on illegal migration and law enforcement co-operation.

Rishi Sunak welcomed Alexander De Croo to Downing Street on Tuesday, with the Belgian Prime Minister praising the two countries as “good neighbours”.

Mr De Croo, who visited Number 10 hours after the UK and US conducted joint strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, referenced the “turbulent world” of the present day.#

The pair also met with a backdrop of the conflict in Gaza and ongoing war in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak, praising the “very close partnership” between the two countries, said the two leaders would discuss efforts to tackle illegal migration.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Belgian premier, in remarks at the top of the meeting, also said he hoped to talk about a post-Brexit “agreement on first-of-a-kind law enforcement co-operation”.

Mr Sunak said: “Belgium and the UK have always had a very close partnership and friendship.

“I know we’ll talk today about our efforts to combat the criminal gangs who are facilitating illegal migration and strengthening our co-operation to break those gangs.”

He said that the situation in Ukraine, as well as energy security, was also a shared interest.

Mr De Croo told Mr Sunak: “We’re good neighbours, we’re allies. And I think in a turbulent world more than ever, countries like the UK and Belgium need to align, need to work together.”