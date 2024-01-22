What the papers say – January 22

Politics, health and the arrival of Storm Isha jostle for position on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

Problems with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge of free childcare catches the attention of The Times, which says it is in jeopardy due to delays in funding, staff shortages and IT problems.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the BBC and an article written by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, which says the corporation is not “sufficiently impartial” and will have its website and social media channels policed by broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

The i says Labour will hold bosses of water companies personally responsible if illegal raw sewage is allowed into rivers, lakes and seas.

Both the Daily Express and The Sun lead on the Duchess of York’s skin cancer diagnosis, six months after surgery for breast cancer.

Health issues also occupy the front of the Daily Mail, which warns the NHS is in the midst of the “worst heart care crisis in living memory”.

Mental health is the focus of both the Daily Mirror and The Independent, which carries the results of an investigation which shows nearly 500,000 under-18s are waiting for treatment.

The Daily Mirror hears from England football captain Harry Kane who features in a video to be shown in schools telling young people “it’s OK to ask for help”.

The arrival of Storm Isha, which has seen the whole of the UK placed under a severe weather alert, dominates the front of the Metro as it says the country faces its biggest battering for years.

The Guardian leads on a “surge in modern slavery” which it says has hit the social care sector since the relaxation in visa rules to full vacancies.

Hedge funds occupy the front of the Financial Times, which says the most successful made their biggest profits in more than a decade in 2023.

And the Daily Star tells how actor Brian Blessed wrestled a gorilla at a zoo.