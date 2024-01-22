Sarah, Duchess of York tells of shock at skin cancer diagnosis

Sarah, Duchess of York has described her shock at being diagnosed with skin cancer, but said she is “good spirits” and “grateful for the many messages of love and support”.

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie said she was taking some time for herself after finding out she has malignant melanoma – her second bout of cancer in a year following her treatment for breast cancer last summer.

The duchess, 64, posting her first message since the news, said on Instagram she was “incredibly thankful” to her medical team and was now resting at home with her family.

The announcement of her diagnosis on Sunday comes as the Princess of Wales remains in hospital after abdominal surgery and the King prepares to be admitted to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife shared a photo of herself smiling and dressed a vivid red warm winter coat while leaning on a small bridge over a river, seemingly in Austria.

The duchess, who underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery last year, recuperated at the MAYRLIFE Clinic in Austria after being treated in London.

Sarah, Duchess of York, attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said: “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

The duchess said praised the medics who cared for her, adding: “I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.

“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support,” she said.

A spokesman said on Sunday that she was undergoing further investigations to ensure the disease had been caught in the early stages.