Fresh UK and US airstrikes on Houthi targets ‘deal another blow’ to militants

Fresh UK and US joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen have been carried out, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the latest round of strikes were in “self-defence” as attacks on ships continue in the Red Sea, adding that the US-UK assault would “deal another blow” to the Iranian-backed militants.

The UK joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen earlier this month, but ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes.

Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday evening, with the two leaders undertaking to “continue efforts alongside international partners to deter and disrupt” attacks by Houthis.

In recent days, the US launched seven rounds of airstrikes on Houthi military sites, targeting air bases under the rebels’ control and suspected missile launch sites.

The MoD said that four Royal Air Force Typhoons and a pair of Voyager tankers were involved in the latest military strike, which saw multiple targets hit at two military sites near the Sanaa airfield in Yemen.

(PA Graphics)

It said that a “very rigorous analysis” was carried out to avoid civilian causalities.

Mr Shapps said: “Dangerous Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have continued to threaten the lives of sailors and disrupt shipping at an intolerable cost to the global economy. Along with our US partners, we have conducted a further round of strikes in self-defence.

“Aimed at degrading Houthi capabilities, this action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade. Alongside our ongoing diplomatic efforts, we will continue to support regional stability across the Middle East, working hand in hand with our like-minded partners.”

The joint operation on January 11 saw US and UK warships and jets hit more than 60 targets in 28 locations. It saw the Government repeatedly insist that the strikes were justified and would not escalate the already tense situation in the Middle East, stressing the need to protect the vital shipping route.

The Houthis, a Shia rebel group that has held Sanaa since 2014 and been at war with a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s exiled government since 2015, have linked their attacks to the Israel-Hamas war.

However, the ships they have targeted increasingly have tenuous links to Israel – or none at all.

The latest operation could raise questions once again about the need to consult Parliament. As well as holding a full Cabinet meeting before the strikes earlier this month, the Government also briefed Sir Keir Starmer, shadow defence secretary John Healey and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about the operation.

It is understood that Sir Keir did not receive a briefing ahead of the latest set of strikes.

The Houthis’ media office also said in an online statement that several American and UK raids targeted Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.