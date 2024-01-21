What the papers say – January 21

The Sunday papers are led by a reported Government crackdown on civil service “activists”.

The Sunday Telegraph says John Glen, the Cabinet Office minister, has ordered a review of Whitehall diversity networks in an efficiency drive that could help fund tax cuts.

The Independent reports the Government is studying a scheme to help first-time home buyers by guaranteeing mortgages that would require deposits of just 1%.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told the Mail on Sunday he hopes to emulate the tax-cutting policies of former chancellor Nigel Lawson.

Meanwhile, The Observer carries an interview with the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who says young people should be able to move freely to and from the EU post-Brexit.

The Sunday Times says figures have revealed nearly a third of under-16s are vulnerable to measles because they are not fully vaccinated.

Secret government talks are set to take place next week in an effort to breathe life back into the axed HS2 rail link, according to the Sunday Express.

The Sunday People carries a message of support from the Duke of Sussex for the King and Princess of Wales amid their health scares.

The Sunday Mirror reports Post Office chiefs were filmed enjoying a company party as it fought wrongly convicted subpostmasters in court.

The Sun on Sunday leads with developments in the split between TV star Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine.

And the Daily Star Sunday says TV star Jamie Dornan was rushed to hospital after being stung by a giant caterpillar while on holiday in Portugal.