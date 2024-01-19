Man, woman and two young girls found dead at house were family members – police

Four people found dead at a house near Norwich were two young girls, a man and a woman – who were all believed to be family members, police said.

Norfolk Police said officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am on Friday following a call from a member of the public.

The bodies of four people were found inside – and they were a man, 45, a 36-year-old woman and two young children, both girls, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said.

A forensic investigator outside a house in Costessey near Norwich (Joe Giddens/ PA)

He said: “We do believe they were all family members at this time.

“Three of the people are believed to reside at the address and another one not permanently.”