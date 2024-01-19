King returns to Sandringham before prostate procedure

The King has returned to Sandringham, ready to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.

Charles, 75, flew back from Scotland with the Queen on Friday and was seen travelling to his private residence in Norfolk.

He has spent the past week in the sanctuary of Birkhall on the Balmoral estate and got his diagnosis on Wednesday, having had a check-up after experiencing symptoms.

The King after a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on January 7 (PA)

The King, who has cancelled engagements and been ordered to rest, will be admitted to hospital in the coming days for a corrective procedure for the benign condition.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news 90 minutes after Kensington Palace said the Princess of Wales was in hospital after abdominal surgery.

Camilla said the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” when she visited an art gallery in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Camilla opening the new ‘Safe Space’ during her visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery (PA)

The Queen will continue with her royal duties on Monday, visiting one of Swindon’s oldest family-run businesses – Deacon & Son Jewellers – in Wiltshire.