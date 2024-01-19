Duke of Sussex withdraws High Court libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

The Duke of Sussex has withdrawn his High Court libel claim against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday.

Harry, 39, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 article about his legal challenge against the Home Office following a decision to change his publicly funded security arrangements when visiting the UK.

The duke’s lawyers claimed the story “purported to reveal, in sensational terms” that information from court documents “contradicted public statements he had previously made about his willingness to pay for police protection for himself and his family whilst in the UK”.

They alleged the article was “an attack on his honesty and integrity”, and would undermine his charity work and efforts to tackle misinformation online.

ANL contested the claim, arguing the article expressed an “honest opinion” and did not cause “serious harm” to his reputation.

In a ruling last month, the duke lost a bid to have ANL’s “honest opinion” defence thrown out by a judge and was subsequently ordered to pay £48,447 “on account” towards the publisher’s lawyers’ bills.

A spokeswoman for the publisher confirmed to the PA news agency on Friday that Harry had withdrawn his libel case.

PA understands a notice of discontinuance was filed at the High Court on Friday.

The civil claim had been heading towards an estimated three-day trial scheduled to be staged between May 17 and July 31 this year.

In the December 8 ruling, a High Court judge refused to “strike out” ANL’s defence.

Mr Justice Nicklin concluded the publisher had a “real prospect” of successfully showing at a trial that Harry’s previous press statements provided a “misleading” description of his case against the Home Office.

Following the judgment, Mr Justice Nicklin said the duke must pay ANL’s legal costs linked to his failed bid to have its defence thrown out.

The judge ordered those costs should be assessed if they were not agreed, but that the duke should pay the £48,447 “on account” before the end of 2023.

Harry is still awaiting a ruling from a different judge in his separate claim against the Home Office over a decision to change the degree of his personal protection.

The duke alleges the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) – a body under the department’s remit – was “unlawful and unfair”.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said the duke was focusing instead on the safety of his family and his legal case against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself, his wife and children when they are in the UK.

“As is the nature with legal proceedings, years have lapsed since this complaint was first filed,” the spokesperson said.

“In the time since, the main hearing relating to the duke’s judicial review has taken place and we are awaiting the final decision as to whether Ravec acted lawfully with regard to his security.

“His focus remains there, and on the safety of his family, rather than these legal proceedings that give a continued platform to the Mail’s false claims all those years ago.”