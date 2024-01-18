Inquiry into AI and impartiality in the media launched

Peers will look into the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and how impartiality and trust has changed in the news industry.

The House of Lords communications and digital committee announced the future of news in the UK: impartiality, trust and technology inquiry on Thursday.

Committee chairwoman and conservative peer Baroness Stowell said: “News providers are facing a challenging future: new technologies, disruption to business models, declining trust and growing concerns around impartiality all add up to a highly complex and difficult problem.

“Accurate, independent and financially sustainable news must remain a key part of our democratic society.

“We will be examining how this can be achieved at a time when traditional news providers are losing the trust and the support of some audiences, who are increasingly questioning their accuracy, impartiality and value.”

Ahead of the expected 2024 general election there have been “concerns about online disinformation”, Baroness Stowell added.

But she said this should not mean views “that differ from those who have traditionally exercised power over what is seen, heard and reported” are marginalised.

Baroness Stowell added: “The news industry must address this challenge carefully if all audiences are to have confidence; it is not something that can be solved simply by introducing more or different regulation.

“Our inquiry will hear from a wide range of views as we investigate these complex and vital matters.”

The committee has asked for written evidence about the impact of technology platforms, online news aggregators and generative AI tools, how impartial reporting has changed and how news organisations tackle disinformation.

It also asks for answers to the question of what the Government should be doing to address the above and if current regulation is enough.

The deadline to submit evidence is February 12.