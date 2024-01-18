Continuing Red Sea attacks on cargo ships ‘concerning’, says Sunak

Britain is continuing to urge Houthi rebels to “desist” from carrying out “illegal” and disruptive attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, the Prime Minister has said.

Speaking during a press conference in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak said the situation remained “concerning” as attacks on commercial shipping in the region persisted despite RAF intervention.

The UK joined the US in carrying out air strikes against the Iran-backed militant group last week but clashes along vital global trade routes in the Middle East, with warships also being targeted, have continued since.

The US military confirmed on Thursday that it had fired another wave of ship and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites.

It marks the fourth time in days that it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.

The rebels, who support Hamas in the Palestinian group’s war against Israel, claim they have targeted ships with links to Tel Aviv.

The Prime Minister told reporters on Thursday: “The rise in attacks on commercial shipping is both illegal and causing enormous disruption to the global economy and putting innocent lives at risk.

Shipping freight vessels in the Red Sea have come under attack from Houthi rebels (Indian Navy via AP)

“It was right that we took action to protect both interests and lives.

“And together with allies, we have been very clear in our condemnation of their behaviour.

“We will continue to urge them to desist from carrying out what are illegal attacks, putting people’s lives at risk.”

A large-scale operation on Friday carried out by London and Washington hit more than 60 targets across Yemen.

Mr Sunak told the Commons earlier this week that the initial assessment was that all 13 areas targeted by the RAF in the joint strikes were destroyed, with “no evidence” of civilian casualties.

The allied military intervention was in response to weeks of attacks by Houthi rebels that have posed a threat to the flow of global trade, disrupting merchant vessels passing through the sea to the Suez Canal, a route that serves 15% of world shipping.

Some UK retailers have warned that the need to divert cargo vessels could lead to shipping delays and higher costs.

Shipping firms have been forced to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa to avoid the Red Sea.

Pepco, the owner of Poundland, flagged that the clashes could have an impact on products available in its stores if the disruption was “prolonged”.

“We note that the current situation in the Red Sea is leading to elevated spot freight rates and delays to container lead times,” Pepco said on Thursday.

The bulk carrier Gibraltar Eagle was hit by a Houthi missile on Monday (AP)

“The majority of our freight costs are contracted until the end of the third quarter, but the business is facing additional surcharges from carriers in relation to the longer shipping routes being taken.

“While there is limited impact on product availability currently, a prolonged issue in the region could also impact supply in the coming months.”

Economists have warned that further increases in inflation could take place due to the impact of insecurity in the Red Sea on shipping costs.

It comes after UK prices were found to have risen at a faster rate than forecasters expected last month.

The Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday that Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 4% in December, up from 3.9% in November – marking the first increase since February last year.